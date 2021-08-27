Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Receives C$18.55 Average Price Target from Analysts

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$18.55.

CRR.UN has been the topic of several research reports. Desjardins lowered shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$18.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.75 in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$17.00 to C$18.23 in a report on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of TSE:CRR.UN opened at C$18.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.13. The firm has a market cap of C$3.00 billion and a PE ratio of 33.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.33. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$12.76 and a 12 month high of C$18.61.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0742 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 163.01%.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.