Crust Network Hits One Day Volume of $9.90 Million (CRU)

Crust Network (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. Crust Network has a market cap of $89.59 million and approximately $9.90 million worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crust Network coin can currently be bought for about $48.59 or 0.00102297 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Crust Network has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Crust Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00052956 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003014 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00014228 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00052913 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $360.28 or 0.00758424 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.31 or 0.00099602 BTC.

Crust Network Coin Profile

Crust Network (CRU) is a coin. It was first traded on September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,843,631 coins. Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crust Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crust Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crust Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.