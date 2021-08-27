CryptEx (CRX) Market Capitalization Tops $1.42 Million

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. During the last week, CryptEx has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar. One CryptEx coin can now be purchased for $16.70 or 0.00034574 BTC on exchanges. CryptEx has a market cap of $1.42 million and $11,274.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,234.85 or 0.99868076 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00041243 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00010355 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00068553 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00009951 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00008867 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $293.10 or 0.00606860 BTC.

CryptEx Profile

CryptEx (CRYPTO:CRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

CryptEx Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

