CryptoTask (CTASK) Price Tops $0.48

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One CryptoTask coin can currently be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00000991 BTC on popular exchanges. CryptoTask has a total market cap of $711,253.14 and $175,583.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CryptoTask has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CryptoTask Coin Profile

CryptoTask was first traded on January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,485,880 coins. CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task . The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

CryptoTask Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTask directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoTask should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoTask using one of the exchanges listed above.

