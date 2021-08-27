CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.160-$3.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $946 million-$964 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $954.32 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

NASDAQ CSGS traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 727 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.89. CSG Systems International has a 12 month low of $37.51 and a 12 month high of $49.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.21.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 21.11%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CSG Systems International will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.88%.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It engages in revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

