CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) PT Set at €56.00 by Nord/LB

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) has been given a €56.00 ($65.88) target price by stock analysts at Nord/LB in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EVD. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.50 ($73.53) target price on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €60.92 ($71.67).

ETR EVD opened at €53.64 ($63.11) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of €56.26. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €36.76 ($43.25) and a twelve month high of €60.86 ($71.60). The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion and a PE ratio of -48.00.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

