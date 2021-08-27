CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Sees Large Volume Increase

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 51,156 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 822,323 shares.The stock last traded at $51.01 and had previously closed at $50.83.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CUBE shares. Raymond James raised shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CubeSmart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 9.83%. As a group, analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 79.07%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in CubeSmart by 118.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 374,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,334,000 after buying an additional 202,679 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its position in CubeSmart by 3.7% in the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 14,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CubeSmart by 2.5% in the second quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 689,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,923,000 after buying an additional 16,774 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in CubeSmart by 84,840.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 16,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in CubeSmart by 309.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,107,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,316,000 after buying an additional 837,612 shares in the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CubeSmart Company Profile (NYSE:CUBE)

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

