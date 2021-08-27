CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Gap Up to $51.04

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $51.04, but opened at $52.41. CubeSmart shares last traded at $52.59, with a volume of 200 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CUBE shares. Raymond James raised CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist upped their price target on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their target price on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.22.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.86. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. Analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.07%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 60.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 121.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

About CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

