CubicFarm Systems Corp. (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CubicFarm Systems Corp. (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.7% from the July 29th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CubicFarm Systems stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.94. 12,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,577. CubicFarm Systems has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $1.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.09.

CubicFarm Systems Company Profile

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

