CubicFarm Systems Corp. (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CubicFarm Systems Corp. (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.7% from the July 29th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of CubicFarm Systems stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.94. 12,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,577. CubicFarm Systems has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $1.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.09.
CubicFarm Systems Company Profile
Further Reading: Percentage Gainers
Receive News & Ratings for CubicFarm Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubicFarm Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.