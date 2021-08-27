Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $230.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $270.00.

CMI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cummins from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $251.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America raised Cummins from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $278.68.

NYSE CMI opened at $236.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.75. Cummins has a twelve month low of $199.70 and a twelve month high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cummins by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,717,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,386,000 after acquiring an additional 686,581 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Cummins by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,584,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,662,000 after acquiring an additional 43,799 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,665,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,101,000 after acquiring an additional 39,451 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cummins by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,977,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,023,000 after acquiring an additional 185,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Cummins by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,588,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,411,000 after acquiring an additional 63,671 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

