Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.00-8.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.67. Customers Bancorp also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.000-$8.000 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.67.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Shares of CUBI stock traded up $4.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.50. 600,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,004. Customers Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $43.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 28.85%. The company had revenue of $155.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Customers Bancorp will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 11,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $490,952.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Samvir S. Sidhu acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.53 per share, with a total value of $237,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 67.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Customers Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 106.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after acquiring an additional 82,166 shares during the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.