Cutler Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC owned about 1.25% of First Business Financial Services worth $2,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in First Business Financial Services by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 552,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,676,000 after acquiring an additional 74,631 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in First Business Financial Services by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 443,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,963,000 after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in First Business Financial Services by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 293,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,256,000 after acquiring an additional 37,188 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in First Business Financial Services by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 137,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in First Business Financial Services by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 107,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 40,534 shares during the period. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FBIZ opened at $27.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $235.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.39. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $29.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 13.45%. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is 36.55%.

Several research firms have commented on FBIZ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of First Business Financial Services to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

In other First Business Financial Services news, Director Carla C. Chavarria bought 1,313 shares of First Business Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.65 per share, for a total transaction of $34,991.45. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,576.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

