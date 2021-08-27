CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) Insider Sells $40,885.98 in Stock

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) insider Leonard A. Rosenbaum sold 7,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total value of $40,885.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Leonard A. Rosenbaum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Leonard A. Rosenbaum sold 11,900 shares of CVD Equipment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $50,932.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Leonard A. Rosenbaum sold 4,400 shares of CVD Equipment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total value of $18,920.00.

CVV opened at $4.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.62. CVD Equipment Co. has a 52 week low of $2.64 and a 52 week high of $7.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVD Equipment by 20.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in CVD Equipment by 60.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 81,747 shares during the period. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in CVD Equipment by 23.1% during the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 16,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 9.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised CVD Equipment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

CVD Equipment Company Profile

CVD Equipment Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of chemical vapor deposition, gas control, and other state-of-the-art equipment and process solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD), Stainless Design Concepts (SDC), Materials, and Corporate.

