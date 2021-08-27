CX Institutional Buys 463 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 11.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 7.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,478,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,535,000 after buying an additional 470,458 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 4.4% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 876,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,017,000 after buying an additional 37,016 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 11.4% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 110,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after buying an additional 11,246 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 430,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,825,000 after buying an additional 15,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at $20,318,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $57.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.83. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $28.58 and a one year high of $58.04. The firm has a market cap of $49.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.79.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. As a group, research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CARR shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

