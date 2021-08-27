CX Institutional Purchases 80 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 793 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in FedEx were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in FedEx by 273.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 224 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $1,403,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FDX opened at $267.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $71.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $286.47. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $215.08 and a 52-week high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.04.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

