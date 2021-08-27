CX Institutional Raises Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

CX Institutional lifted its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 14.5% in the first quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 9,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 19.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 177,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,983,000 after buying an additional 28,718 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 5.3% in the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 24,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 5.5% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 356,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,255,000 after buying an additional 18,590 shares during the period. Finally, Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.3% in the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 85,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. 65.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ECL opened at $223.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.91. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $181.25 and a one year high of $230.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.80 billion, a PE ratio of 61.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.76%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,184,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,641 shares in the company, valued at $14,001,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 20,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total value of $4,470,951.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,836,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,924 shares of company stock worth $7,265,028. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

