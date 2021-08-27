CX Institutional Reduces Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

CX Institutional lessened its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 85.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 611 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,465 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Adobe were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 target price (up from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.84.

ADBE opened at $652.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $310.80 billion, a PE ratio of 56.53, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $613.54. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $661.06.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total value of $720,550.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,891,738.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total value of $27,704.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,363 shares of company stock valued at $9,907,611. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

