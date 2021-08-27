CX Institutional Sells 164 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

CX Institutional reduced its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 30.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Humana were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 271.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Humana by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Humana during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $402.75 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $370.22 and a 1-year high of $475.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $437.14. The company has a market capitalization of $51.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 21.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.93%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 target price on the stock. increased their target price on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.65.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

