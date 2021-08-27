CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.010-$0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $484 million-$496 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $492.64 million.CyberArk Software also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.190-$-0.020 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR traded up $3.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $168.79. 295,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.09. CyberArk Software has a 12 month low of $95.12 and a 12 month high of $169.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.29 and a beta of 1.27.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CYBR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Colliers Securities raised CyberArk Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $172.00.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

