Cyclone Protocol (CYC) Price Hits $680.35 on Major Exchanges

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Cyclone Protocol has a market capitalization of $9.33 million and $1.24 million worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cyclone Protocol coin can now be bought for $680.35 or 0.01410157 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001425 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.78 or 0.00076237 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007253 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol Coin Profile

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 13,713 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Cyclone Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using US dollars.

