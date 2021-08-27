CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.27

Shares of CytoDyn Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYDY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.27 and last traded at $1.28, with a volume of 2724923 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CytoDyn from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.55. The firm has a market cap of $816.20 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of -0.55.

CytoDyn, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of innovative treatments for multiple therapeutic indications based on leronlimab. Its product include HIV, Cancer, graft-versus-host disease (GVHD), and COVID-19. The company was founded by Allen D. Allen on May 2, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, WA.

