D8 Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:DEH)

D8 Holdings Corp. (NYSE:DEH) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 2,273 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,547% compared to the typical volume of 138 call options.

Shares of NYSE:DEH opened at $9.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.94. D8 has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.60.

Get D8 alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of D8 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of D8 in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of D8 by 144.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 8,091 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of D8 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in D8 during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. 61.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D8 Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for D8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.