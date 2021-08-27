DA Davidson Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Kadant in a report issued on Wednesday, August 25th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.74. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Kadant’s FY2021 earnings at $7.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.98 EPS.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.50. Kadant had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 10.19%.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on KAI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of Kadant in a research report on Wednesday.

KAI opened at $202.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $184.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Kadant has a 1 year low of $104.15 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kadant by 5.4% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 56,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,512,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Kadant by 153.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 6,274 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Kadant by 1.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Kadant during the first quarter valued at approximately $399,000. 87.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 1,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $339,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Erin L. Russell sold 450 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,917 shares of company stock valued at $730,125 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing products used in industries ranging from paper to plastics and textiles to tires. It operates through the following segments: Papermaking Systems, Wood Processing Systems, and Fiber-based Products Business segments. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets equipments and products for the global papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries.

