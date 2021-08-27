Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Raised to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Danaos (NYSE:DAC) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DAC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaos from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Danaos from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaos presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.31.

Get Danaos alerts:

DAC opened at $83.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Danaos has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $88.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.31.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.08. Danaos had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 146.11%. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaos will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.86%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Danaos in the second quarter worth $27,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Danaos during the first quarter valued at about $1,697,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Danaos during the first quarter valued at about $347,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Danaos during the first quarter valued at about $399,000. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Danaos by 218.7% during the first quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 826,750 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,015,000 after acquiring an additional 567,343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.08% of the company’s stock.

About Danaos

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.