DAOstack (GEN) Price Hits $0.0669 on Top Exchanges

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 27th. DAOstack has a total market cap of $3.28 million and approximately $194,062.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOstack coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0669 or 0.00000141 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DAOstack has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,397.09 or 0.99943921 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00040508 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00009539 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00068335 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00009993 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00009232 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DAOstack Coin Profile

DAOstack (GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

DAOstack Coin Trading

