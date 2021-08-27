DATATRAK International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTRK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

DATATRAK International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTRK) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 87.0% from the July 29th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS DTRK traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.00. The stock had a trading volume of 206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451. The firm has a market cap of $36.32 million, a P/E ratio of 93.76 and a beta of 1.29. DATATRAK International has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.60.

DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter. DATATRAK International had a return on equity of 30.46% and a net margin of 5.91%.

DATATRAK International, Inc is a technology and services company, which delivers global eClinical solutions for the clinical trials industry. Its services support clients in the clinical pharmaceutical, biotechnology, contract research organization, academic research organizations and medical device research industries.

