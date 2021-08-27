Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Upgraded by Truist Securities to “Buy”

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) was upgraded by Truist Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $54.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 47.62% from the stock’s previous close.

PLAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Shares of PLAY stock opened at $36.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $51.73.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.56. The business had revenue of $265.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.98 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 71.79% and a negative net margin of 26.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.37) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CFO Scott Justin Bowman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,155,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Jenkins sold 5,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $243,679.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,850,632.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,464,680 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAY. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,376,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,170.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 575,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,567,000 after buying an additional 530,219 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,476,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $358,108,000 after acquiring an additional 365,175 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $15,992,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,016,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $203,661,000 after acquiring an additional 299,044 shares during the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.