DeFi Yield Protocol Price Down 8.7% Over Last 7 Days (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 27th. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $7.77 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.64 or 0.00001297 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFi Yield Protocol Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s launch date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,206,695 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

