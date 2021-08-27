Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,702 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $10,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DELL. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 172.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 271.4% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DELL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. OTR Global raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.81.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $101.55 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.88 and a 12-month high of $104.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.04.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.55 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 102.13%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Lieberman Dell Separate Susan sold 31,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $3,108,532.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,224,867.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,316,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $131,036,491.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,022,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,566,150.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,508,190 shares of company stock valued at $349,610,879. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

