Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP reduced its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,947 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,365 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $16,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 80,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,050,000 after acquiring an additional 18,841 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 189,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,879,000 after acquiring an additional 13,786 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 31,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. 27.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DELL opened at $101.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.99. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.88 and a 52 week high of $104.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The technology company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.55 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 102.13% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DELL shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. OTR Global upgraded Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.81.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 322,385 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $32,535,094.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,273,640 shares in the company, valued at $633,135,748.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $19,312,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,508,190 shares of company stock worth $349,610,879. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

