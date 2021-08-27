Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 102.13% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of DELL traded down $5.35 on Friday, hitting $96.20. 98,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,313,364. The stock has a market cap of $73.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.04. Dell Technologies has a one year low of $58.88 and a one year high of $104.62.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DELL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.12.

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 3,680 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,273,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,364,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 85,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.42, for a total transaction of $8,627,785.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,508,190 shares of company stock valued at $349,610,879 in the last three months. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

