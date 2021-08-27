Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Raised to $101.00 at Cowen

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its price target boosted by analysts at Cowen from $98.00 to $101.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.54% from the stock’s previous close.

DELL has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Dell Technologies to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.76.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

NYSE DELL opened at $101.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.04. Dell Technologies has a 52-week low of $58.88 and a 52-week high of $104.62. The company has a market capitalization of $77.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.99.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 102.13%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $19,312,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,316,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $131,036,491.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,022,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,566,150.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,508,190 shares of company stock worth $349,610,879 in the last 90 days. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 3,000.0% in the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Dell Technologies by 172.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 27.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.