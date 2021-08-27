Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Raised to $101.00 at Cowen

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its price target boosted by analysts at Cowen from $98.00 to $101.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.54% from the stock’s previous close.
DELL has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Dell Technologies to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.76.
NYSE DELL opened at $101.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.04. Dell Technologies has a 52-week low of $58.88 and a 52-week high of $104.62. The company has a market capitalization of $77.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.99.
In other news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $19,312,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,316,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $131,036,491.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,022,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,566,150.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,508,190 shares of company stock worth $349,610,879 in the last 90 days. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 3,000.0% in the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Dell Technologies by 172.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 27.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Dell Technologies Company Profile
Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.
