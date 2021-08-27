Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Firestone Capital Management

Firestone Capital Management reduced its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 650 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at $33,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.66. 346,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,399,297. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.43. The company has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.41. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.92 and a 12-month high of $52.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($4.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DAL shares. MKM Partners started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.81.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 3,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.30 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

