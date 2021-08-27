DePay (DEPAY) Trading Down 31.3% Over Last Week

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. DePay has a market capitalization of $2.82 million and approximately $44,548.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DePay coin can currently be purchased for $1.35 or 0.00002751 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, DePay has traded 31.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00053576 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.91 or 0.00136410 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.71 or 0.00152294 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003529 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,978.61 or 0.99847670 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $491.42 or 0.01001801 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,149.65 or 0.06420872 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DePay’s total supply is 62,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,506 coins. DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DePay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DePay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

