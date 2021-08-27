Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ardagh Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ardagh Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.00.

Get Ardagh Group alerts:

Shares of ARD opened at $26.23 on Thursday. Ardagh Group has a 12-month low of $13.36 and a 12-month high of $28.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.78. The firm has a market cap of $489.45 million, a PE ratio of -1,311.50 and a beta of 1.21.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Ardagh Group had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 120.19%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Group by 69.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Ardagh Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ardagh Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Ardagh Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Ardagh Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Ardagh Group Company Profile

Ardagh Group SA engages in the provision of packaging solutions for food and beverage markets. It operates through the following segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. The firm’s products include metal beverage cans and glass containers.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.