Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on HOOD. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday. They set an underweight rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a buy rating and a $65.35 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Robinhood Markets has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.33.

HOOD stock opened at $46.86 on Monday. Robinhood Markets has a 52-week low of $33.25 and a 52-week high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $565.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.55 million. Robinhood Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 131.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, insider Aparna Chennapragada sold 18,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $1,200,283.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

