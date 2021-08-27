DHB Capital Corp.’s (NASDAQ:DHBCU) Lock-Up Period Will End on August 30th

DHB Capital’s (NASDAQ:DHBCU) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, August 30th. DHB Capital had issued 25,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 2nd. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of DHB Capital stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.95. DHB Capital has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $10.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHBCU. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in DHB Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DHB Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in DHB Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DHB Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of DHB Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $154,000.

DHB Capital Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Glen Cove, New York.

