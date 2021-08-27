DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share by the sporting goods retailer on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

DICK’S Sporting Goods has raised its dividend by 83.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $134.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.56. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $50.88 and a 1-year high of $136.55.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 46.98%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DKS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.90.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 433,401 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 93,962 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $43,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

