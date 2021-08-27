DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.45-12.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.52-11.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.94 billion.DICK’S Sporting Goods also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $12.450-$12.950 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $119.90.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock traded up $3.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,981. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $50.88 and a fifty-two week high of $136.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.02. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.68.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $2.28. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 46.98% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.69%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 433,401 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 93,962 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $43,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

