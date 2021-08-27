DigitalBits Tops One Day Trading Volume of $803,055.00 (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 27th. One DigitalBits coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000340 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar. DigitalBits has a total market capitalization of $126.85 million and approximately $803,055.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $239.16 or 0.00497321 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003393 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003497 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00008825 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $527.83 or 0.01097613 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 40% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 776,679,768 coins. The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

