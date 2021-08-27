DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DigitalBridge Group Inc. is an investment firm dedicated to digital infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group Inc., formerly known as Colony Capital Inc., is based in BOCA RATON, Fla. “

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $8.50 target price for the company.

Shares of DBRG opened at $6.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.90. DigitalBridge Group has a 52 week low of $2.24 and a 52 week high of $8.69.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 56.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,578,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,538,000. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,727,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,199,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,300,000. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

