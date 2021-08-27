disBalancer Price Reaches $0.52 on Exchanges (DDOS)

disBalancer (CURRENCY:DDOS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 27th. disBalancer has a total market capitalization of $1.71 million and $930,689.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One disBalancer coin can currently be bought for $0.52 or 0.00001075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, disBalancer has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00053667 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.40 or 0.00127283 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.05 or 0.00153513 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003561 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,514.85 or 1.00572822 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $501.88 or 0.01040410 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,233.48 or 0.06703106 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

disBalancer Coin Profile

disBalancer’s total supply is 3,690,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,293,129 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

disBalancer Coin Trading

