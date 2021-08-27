Diversified Energy (LON:DEC) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC) traded down 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 107.60 ($1.41) and last traded at GBX 107.80 ($1.41). 984,960 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 2,623,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 108 ($1.41).

The stock has a market cap of £915.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 104.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.90, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.23.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. Diversified Energy’s payout ratio is currently -1.12%.

In related news, insider Robert Hutson acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.35) per share, with a total value of £257,500 ($336,425.40).

Diversified Energy Company Profile (LON:DEC)

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

