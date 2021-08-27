Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Announces Earnings Results

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share.

NYSE DG opened at $225.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.22. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $173.50 and a 12-month high of $239.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $53.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dollar General stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,198,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,939 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.93% of Dollar General worth $475,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, May 10th. raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $207.00 price target (up from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$245.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.59.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

