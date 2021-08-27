Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS.
Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $93.48 on Friday. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $84.41 and a twelve month high of $120.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.94.
In other news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $772,356.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,276.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford bought 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $99.02 per share, for a total transaction of $505,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,018.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Dollar Tree
Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.
Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?
Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.