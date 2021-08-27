Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $93.48 on Friday. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $84.41 and a twelve month high of $120.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.94.

In other news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $772,356.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,276.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford bought 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $99.02 per share, for a total transaction of $505,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,018.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DLTR. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.80.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

