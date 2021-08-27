Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.40-5.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.19-26.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.44 billion.Dollar Tree also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.400-$5.600 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR traded down $2.59 on Friday, hitting $90.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,556,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,191,754. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $84.41 and a 12 month high of $120.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.94.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DLTR. Citigroup lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group cut Dollar Tree from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $111.69.

In related news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $772,356.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $50,276.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford bought 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $99.02 per share, with a total value of $505,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,018.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

