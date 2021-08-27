Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.88-0.98 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.40-6.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.44 billion.Dollar Tree also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.400-$5.600 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DLTR. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Dollar Tree from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.89. The company had a trading volume of 6,556,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,191,754. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $84.41 and a twelve month high of $120.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.94.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $772,356.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,276.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford bought 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $99.02 per share, with a total value of $505,002.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,018.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

