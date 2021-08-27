Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.700-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.870. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Dominion Energy also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.950-$1.100 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on D. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Dominion Energy from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.30.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $78.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.35. Dominion Energy has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $86.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

