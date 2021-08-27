Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in August

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the July 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. raised shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Domino's Pizza Enterprises alerts:

Shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises stock remained flat at $$52.37 during trading on Friday. 22 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.14. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 1-year low of $27.50 and a 1-year high of $52.37.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Ltd. engages in the management of retail food outlets and franchise services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Australia/New Zealand, Europe, and Japan. The company was founded on December 27, 1983 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.