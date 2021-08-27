Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.86 million. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS.
NASDAQ DOMO traded down $7.21 on Friday, reaching $90.49. The stock had a trading volume of 34,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,967. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.40. Domo has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $98.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.83 and a beta of 2.97.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on DOMO. Cowen raised their target price on Domo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Domo from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.67.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Domo stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 842,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,976 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.66% of Domo worth $68,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 58.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Domo
Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.
Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?
Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.